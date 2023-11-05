Open Menu

Islamabad Magistrate Secretariat Cracks Down On Illegal Fishing, Boating, Price Hikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad Magistrate Secretariat cracks down on illegal fishing, boating, price hikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Islamabad Magistrate Secretariat conducted a series of operations on Sunday, arresting nine people for illegal fishing besides inspecting petrol pumps to address public grievances.

The Magistrate also took action against price hikes and ensured the display of government-set rates and notified rate lists in various areas.

The operation, which was carried out on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, targeted illegal fishing points, unauthorized motorized boats and illegal swimming areas.

The Magistrate Secretariat raided several illegal fishing spots and arrested nine people who were present there.

The arrested individuals were transferred to the police station for further legal action.

In addition to the crackdown on illegal fishing, the Magistrate Secretariat also inspected petrol pumps to ensure that they were in compliance with government regulations.

The Magistrate took action against several petrol pumps for inaccurate measures, price hikes and for violating government-set rates and notified rate lists.

The Magistrate Secretariat has warned that the operation against illegal activities will continue on a daily basis.

The Magistrate has urged the citizens to report any illegal activities to the ICT authorities so that prompt action can be taken.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Station Price Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

16 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

18 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

18 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

18 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan