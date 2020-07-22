Islamabad Master Plan being revised: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday apprised the Senate that master plan of Islamabad was being revised adding that the government would materialized it soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday apprised the Senate that master plan of Islamabad was being revised adding that the government would materialized it soon.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the existing plan was made during Ayub Khan's regime and after that no change was made in it. "Efforts were made to revise the plan in 1986 but it could not be materialized," he said.

Ali Muhammad Khan said it was plan to go for high rise building in the capital in order to enhance green belts.

He said the CDA offered various plots of different categories for auction and attracted billion of rupees investment. These auctions were conducted in accordance with Islamabad land Disposal Regulation (ILDR) 2005, he added.

He said in 2019, two auctions were conducted wherein plots of various categories were offered. The authority had revised its Building By-laws, he added.

He said recently, an auction was planned in April 2020 with revised Building By-laws and Tax Laws but that was delayed due to spread of COVID-19 Pandemic and now the same would be held shortly.

To attract foreign investment, the minister said various changes were made in Buildings By-laws, Tax rates and mode of payment in order to make it more investor friendly and financially viable.

Moreover, letters were also being sent to Pakistani Missions abroad to invite potential expatriate Pakistan investors and other foreign investors to the auction, he added.

To another question, the minister said seven private housing societies have encroached upon the Government land in Lohi bhair which were included Korang Town (4.32 Acres), AECHS (42.07 Acres), Palm City (8.29 Acres), FECHS (13.29 Acres), Doctor's Colony (28.77 acres), Bahria Town (10.45 Acres) and National Police Foundation (111.38 acres).

In this regard, the minister said notices had already been served on the encroachers by Tehsildar and Assistant Commissioner (Rural), ICT, Islamabad. Soon anti encroachment operation would be launched in cooperation with Punjab Forest Department, he added.