Islamabad Mayor approaches IHC for restoration of his position

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Ansar Aziz says he is innocent and suspension order against him be set aside.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz filed writ petition in Islamabad High court (IHC) challenging his suspension over charges of corruption here on Monday.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz filed the petition through his counsel, submitting that Local Government Commission (LGC) suspended him over charges of misusing the powers. He said he was suspended for 90 days as punishment from the local authorities. He was accused of millions of rupees corruption in intercity bus terminal project.

The petitioner said that his suspension was illegal as he was innocent and was not involved in any corruption.

He asked the court to set aside suspension order against him and restore him.

On Sunday, an important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan. During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor of Islamabad.

Chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the Aziz to the interior ministry following the commission members’ voting.