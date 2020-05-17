UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Mayor Suspended Over Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Islamabad mayor suspended over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Sunday suspended Mayor Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz over corruption charges.

The interior ministry issued a notification after federal cabinet gave the approval to remove Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz from the post.

Mayor Sheikh Anser is accused of alleged misappropriation of funds by awarding a contract for inter-city bus service to a company of his choice.

It must be noted that Local Government Commission (LGC) Friday recommended suspending Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz on account of miss use of powers.

An important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor.

After the commission members' voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the mayor to the interior ministry.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Interior Ministry Company Sunday Post From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

46 minutes ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

2 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.