Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The construction of the Islamabad Model Jail is progressing at a rapid pace, with 96% of the compound and boundary walls already completed, officials revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday.

The meeting, held at the CDA Headquarters, was attended by Member Engineering, Member Planning, and other senior officers.

During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the first phase of the project is nearing completion, with significant progress made on key infrastructure, including barracks, the admin block, and the sewerage system.

According to the briefing, 70% of the barracks, 77% of the admin block, and 60% of the road infrastructure and sewerage system have been completed.

The second phase of construction, which includes the hospital, dispensary, central kitchen, and barracks kitchen, is set to begin soon.

Chairman Randhawa directed officials to expedite work on the warden barracks, laundry area, and central watchtower, emphasizing the need for timely completion.

The CDA chairman stressed the importance of ensuring modern facilities at the jail, including a sewage treatment plant and uninterrupted water and electricity supply.

He also ordered the immediate initiation of furniture manufacturing for the admin block, hospital, and warden barracks to ensure the jail is fully operational upon completion.

To maintain high standards, Chairman Randhawa instructed officials to send a letter to the Punjab Prison Department, requesting the nomination of a police officer to oversee the project. This collaboration aims to ensure that the jail meets all requirements of a modern correctional facility.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated his commitment to completing the project on time without compromising on quality. "The timely completion and high-quality standards of the Islamabad Model Jail will be maintained under all circumstances," he said.

The Islamabad Model Jail, once completed, is expected to set a new benchmark for correctional facilities in the country, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities.