Islamabad, Moscow Advance on Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, Close to Construction- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Moscow and Islamabad have significantly advanced on preparations for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that a few steps are left before the actual construction starts.

The countries inked an agreement on building the gas pipeline back in 2015. In late May 2021, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and the Pakistani ambassador signed a protocol that will help the companies involved to get started on the practical aspects of the project.

"What I can tell you is that after the May agreement good things have happened. There have been various rounds of technical discussions and on the commercial side, most of the work has been completed. I don't know the details, but there may be some minor details left," Khan said.

When asked about a timeframe for the actual construction of the pipeline, the diplomat said the matter was yet to be agreed on. Once commercial issues are settled and the banking arrangements come in force, the sides will fix the date, he added.

"The commercial agreements are close to finalization and then may be a few steps away before we move to the actual construction. But what I mean is that ... [the] procedural and the regulatory bulk of it has been cleared. So there is very impressive progress in this within this year. We have made good progress," Khan said.

The diplomat declined to make any forecasts regarding the start of the construction, redirecting the questions to the countries' energy ministries.

"That is their domain. But what I can tell you is, as an ambassador, that it is on a good track, it is making good progress. And the Russian government and the Pakistani side both are very satisfied with the progress," he concluded.

The 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) Pakistan Stream, initially dubbed the North-South gas pipeline, is set to connect Iran, Pakistan and India, delivering up to 12.4 billion cubic meters of gas per year.