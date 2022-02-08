UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Museum Plans To Get Various Sculpture From Different Countries: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Islamabad Museum has planned to get various sculptures from different countries of the world to attract local tourists

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Museum has planned to get various sculptures from different countries of the world to attract local tourists.

According to an official of Islamabad Museum, a number of projects were in pipeline for the attraction of people from different strata of society.

Talking to APP, the official said in the Museum, effort has been made to delineate the saga of evolution of cultures and civilizations in Pakistan through display of artifacts, and works of arts.

He said the Museum covers the history of Pakistan through the artifacts displayed in chronological order, incorporating one of the earliest man-made tool, dating back to 2 million years, collected from Soan Valley, nine thousands years old objects from Mehrgarh (Balochistan), artifacts of world celebrated Indus valley civilization and statutory of Gandhara Civilization.

He said, the antiquity representing Kot Digi, Gandhara Grave Culture. Bhanbhore, Thatta and other regional cultures spell out the story of evolution of man. Other objects in interests are Astrolabe, Miniature Paintings Manuscripts and works of art of Mughal period, early Muslim pottery, Chinese ware and illustrations of historical monuments of Pakistan.

