Islamabad Museum to establish Book Corner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Museum, Federal Department of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) will open a new and permanent Book Corner for book lovers on heritage and ancient sites of Pakistan.

Sources of DOAM told on Sunday that the opening ceremony would be held on January 14 in the Islamabad Museum which is a good and rare news for the book lovers.

More than 80 publications are being placed on Pakistan Archeology including Indus Valley Civilization, Gandhara, Islamic heritage art and architecture, Sikh, Hindu monuments, rules of ancient sites and monuments, Survey reports, excavations reports of Banbhore etc. The Book Corner would offer publications to research scholars about cultural heritage of Pakistan and it would facilitate those who love to read the history, heritage, culture and art of the country.