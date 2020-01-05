UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Museum To Establish Book Corner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 12:10 PM

Islamabad Museum to establish Book Corner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Museum, Federal Department of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) will open a new and permanent Book Corner for book lovers on heritage and ancient sites of Pakistan.

Sources of DOAM told on Sunday that the opening ceremony would be held on January 14  in the Islamabad Museum which is a good and rare news for the book lovers.

More than 80 publications are being placed on Pakistan Archeology including Indus Valley Civilization, Gandhara, Islamic heritage art and architecture, Sikh, Hindu monuments, rules of ancient sites and monuments, Survey reports, excavations reports of Banbhore etc. The Book Corner would offer publications to research scholars about cultural heritage of Pakistan and it would facilitate those who love to read the history, heritage, culture and art of the country.                       395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad January Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubaiâ€™s future

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

13 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

13 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.