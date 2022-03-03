Islamabad Museum to initiate its mega projects soon:Official

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Heritage Museum would soon initiate mega projects including sculptures, Gandhara heritage with the aim of promoting the rich and diverse culture of the country.

Talking to APP, Official of Islamabad Museum Abdul Ghafoor said, "This museum is a centre of attraction among all classes of the society including foreigners who visit frequently due to its heritage dimensions".

Adding, he said, the Museum covers the history of Pakistan through the artifacts displayed in chronological order, incorporating one of the earliest man-made tool, dating back to 2 million years, collected from Soan Valley, nine thousands years old objects from Mehrgarh (Balochistan), artifacts of world celebrated Indus valley civilization and statutory of Gandhara Civilization.

He said the antiquity representing Kot Digi, Gandhara Grave Culture, Bhanbhore, Thatta and other regional cultures spell out the story of evolution of man.

Other objects on display included astrolabe, miniature paintings, manuscripts and art works of Mughal period, early Muslim pottery, Chinese ware and illustrations of historical monuments of Pakistan, he added.

