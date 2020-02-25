UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Museum,DOAM Displays Vast Variety Of Historical,antique Objects

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Islamabad Museum,DOAM displays vast variety of historical,antique objects

Islamabad Museum,Department of Archeology & Museums (DOAM) DOAM offers one of the antique and archaic relics and historical objects as old as around 2 million years while most of them dates back to 20th century till the British Raj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Museum,Department of Archeology & Museums (DOAM) DOAM offers one of the antique and archaic relics and historical objects as old as around 2 million years while most of them dates back to 20th century till the British Raj. DOAM has preserved and displayed around 1300 antique objects from Gandhara and Indus Civilizations, Mohenjo-Daro, Harappa and ancient Indian civilizations including Hindu, Buddhist and Mughal era, an official of Islamabad museum said on Tuesday. Islamabad Museum owing to its accessible location in the Federal capital offers a vast variety of historical aspects and serves as a learning facility for students of geography, archeology, architecture, social sciences, history and many other aspects of human life, he stated.

He said that DOAM has also displayed rare and remarkable collection of Buddhist stone sculptures which is attracting number of tourists and visitors.

� The region of South Asia particularly Afghanistan, India and Pakistan has a vast history of human civilization hidden in its soils where time has moved on but the remains of the World's ancient human civilizations were still intact to showcase mankind the cradle advanced human life of its time.

The region of the sub-continent in particular had faced transitions of civilizations and reins that left deep imprints not only on the history rather on the land that now had least characteristics of its thousands of years back settlers, he stated.

