Islamabad Nature Conservation & Wildlife Management Act 2024 Becomes Law
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Friday announced the groundbreaking achievement for the conservation of Islamabad's natural heritage, after the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act 2024 was signed into law by the President of Pakistan, marking a significant victory for environmental protection and wildlife conservation in the Islamabad Capital Territory.
The landmark legislation empowered the IWMB to effectively carry out its functions, ensuring the conservation and management of Islamabad's natural resources. The Act provided a robust framework for the IWMB to protect and preserve the region's unique biodiversity, promoting a healthy environment for future generations, a news release said.
The legislation introduces internal revenue generation as a key feature being proposed in the Act for the management of Margallah Hills National Park.
"This will enable the IWMB to sustainably manage the park's resources, ensuring the long-term conservation of this vital ecosystem. Realistic fines and penalties will be applied to ensure accountability and environmental protection," the IWMB said.
The IWMB extended its gratitude to the individuals and institutions for their instrumental roles in making this legislation a reality namely Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa for his landmark ruling, Senator Sherry Rehman for tabling the bill in the Senate and National Assembly, the Government of Pakistan for signing and passing this vital Act.
"This legislation marks a significant milestone in safeguarding Islamabad's natural heritage. The IWMB is committed to working tirelessly towards conservation and environmental stewardship, ensuring the effective implementation of the Act," the IWMB said.
