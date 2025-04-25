Islamabad Nears Polio Campaign Goal After 5 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Islamabad's 7-day polio vaccination drive has successfully completed its fifth day on Friday, reaching a significant milestone in protecting children from the crippling disease
According to official sources, the campaign's progress was reviewed in a meeting led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mehrin Baloch with officials from the district administration and health department participating.
The meeting addressed challenges encountered during the campaign and strategies to overcome them.
So far, a reported 76,380 children have been administered polio drops on the fifth day alone.
Officials briefed that the campaign has achieved 99% of its target in Islamabad.
The anti-polio meeting also addressed the issue of refusal cases, examining the challenges and coverage strategies related to them.
Mehrin Baloch appealed to all parents in Islamabad to cooperate with polio workers, who have set up stalls at public places for easy access.
She also urged residents to report any instances where polio teams have not reached them.
