Open Menu

Islamabad, New Delhi Swap Prisoners Lists Under 2008 Agreement On Consular Access

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Islamabad, New Delhi swap prisoners lists under 2008 Agreement on Consular Access

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the Government of Pakistan on Saturday handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

The Government of India also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi.

According to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen).

"The Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other's custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office Exchange New Delhi January May July All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

14 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

16 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan