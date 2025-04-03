Islamabad Offices Regain Momentum As Employees Return After Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Islamabad returned to its routine on Thursday as the Eid holidays drew to a close, with capital employees flocking back to their offices and exchanging warm Eid greetings where normalcy was restored on the city's roads after a brief
lull.
According to a report aired by media channels, Capital city's offices sprang back to life on Thursday, with employees returning to their desks and exchanging warm Eid greetings with their colleagues.
The atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie as coworkers shared stories of their holiday
celebrations, exchanging well-wishes, report added.
With the brief lull of the holidays now over, the city's offices were once again abuzz with activity, marking a seamless transition back to normalcy.
A significant influx of passengers was witnessed at Islamabad's airports and bus terminals as people returned from their hometowns, with authorities ensuring smooth operations to facilitate the travelers.
The city's markets, which had been closed for the holidays also reopened with shopkeepers busy arranging their merchandise and catering to the needs of customers who were out to catch up on shopping they had put off during the holidays.
"I am feeling refreshed and rejuvenated after spending quality time with my family," said a government employee, as she settled into her office.
"It is good to be back, but I have to admit, I am already missing my hometown," she added.
"I had a wonderful Eid, but I am happy to be back to my routine," added a software engineer.
"There's a lot of work to catch up on, but I am looking forward to tackling new challenges," said a banker in Islamabad.
Although attendance was low on the first day back, with many employees still on their way back to the city, the atmosphere was lively as colleagues reunited and shared stories of their Eid celebrations, said a female Journalist.
As the day progressed, more employees trickled in and the offices slowly returned to their usual bustle. Despite the initial low attendance, it was clear that the city was gradually getting back to business as usual, said another Journalist male government employee.
Meanwhile, at the city's bus terminals, a rush of passengers was seen, with people eager to return to their daily lives.
"It is been chaotic, but we are managing," said PTDC official at local bus terminal.
"We have had a huge influx of passengers, but our staff is working hard to ensure everything runs
smoothly," said a bus terminal employee.
"It is good to see the city come alive again," said a local resident. "The Eid holidays were a welcome break, but it is nice to get back to normal," said a traffic warden.
Recent Stories
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad offices regain momentum as employees return after Eid6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 87 emergencies in Eid holidays16 minutes ago
-
Dumper kills woman, injures another in Toba Tek Singh accident16 minutes ago
-
2nd phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners starts through KP: Home Deptt26 minutes ago
-
Robbers held, goods recovered26 minutes ago
-
Peshawar gears up for 'High-Profile' international seminar on CPEC’s Second Phase26 minutes ago
-
Research survey discovers highly rare, elusive Western Tragopan pheasant in Allai Valley of KP26 minutes ago
-
Exemplary cleanliness ensured during Eid days: CEO36 minutes ago
-
Govt expected reduction in electricity prices to boost Industry: Shamim Aftab36 minutes ago
-
Derajat festival attracts visitors46 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for injuring a youngster46 minutes ago
-
Girl stabbed after parents reject marriage proposal46 minutes ago