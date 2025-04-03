Islamabad offices regain momentum as employees return after Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Islamabad returned to its routine on Thursday as the Eid holidays drew to a close, with capital employees flocking back to their offices and exchanging warm Eid greetings where normalcy was restored on the city's roads after a brief

lull.

According to a report aired by media channels, Capital city's offices sprang back to life on Thursday, with employees returning to their desks and exchanging warm Eid greetings with their colleagues.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie as coworkers shared stories of their holiday

celebrations, exchanging well-wishes, report added.

With the brief lull of the holidays now over, the city's offices were once again abuzz with activity, marking a seamless transition back to normalcy.

A significant influx of passengers was witnessed at Islamabad's airports and bus terminals as people returned from their hometowns, with authorities ensuring smooth operations to facilitate the travelers.

The city's markets, which had been closed for the holidays also reopened with shopkeepers busy arranging their merchandise and catering to the needs of customers who were out to catch up on shopping they had put off during the holidays.

"I am feeling refreshed and rejuvenated after spending quality time with my family," said a government employee, as she settled into her office.

"It is good to be back, but I have to admit, I am already missing my hometown," she added.

"I had a wonderful Eid, but I am happy to be back to my routine," added a software engineer.

"There's a lot of work to catch up on, but I am looking forward to tackling new challenges," said a banker in Islamabad.

Although attendance was low on the first day back, with many employees still on their way back to the city, the atmosphere was lively as colleagues reunited and shared stories of their Eid celebrations, said a female Journalist.

As the day progressed, more employees trickled in and the offices slowly returned to their usual bustle. Despite the initial low attendance, it was clear that the city was gradually getting back to business as usual, said another Journalist male government employee.

Meanwhile, at the city's bus terminals, a rush of passengers was seen, with people eager to return to their daily lives.

"It is been chaotic, but we are managing," said PTDC official at local bus terminal.

"We have had a huge influx of passengers, but our staff is working hard to ensure everything runs

smoothly," said a bus terminal employee.

"It is good to see the city come alive again," said a local resident. "The Eid holidays were a welcome break, but it is nice to get back to normal," said a traffic warden.