Open Menu

Islamabad On High Alert After Heavy Rains, Hailstorm; CDA Launches Emergency Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), and district administration have launched a joint emergency operation following heavy rains and hailstorm in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The move comes on the directives of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa to ensure public safety and restore normalcy.

Field teams have been mobilized to clear fallen trees, debris, and other obstacles from major roads, while drainage systems are being monitored to prevent flooding.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, along with sanitation teams, is working round-the-clock to expedite cleanup efforts and maintain traffic flow.

Chairman Randhawa has issued strict instructions to prioritize citizens' convenience.

"All resources are being utilized to keep traffic moving, ensure cleanliness, and resolve drainage issues. Public safety is our top priority," he said.

Authorities are closely monitoring low-lying areas, underpasses, and stormwater drains to address blockages.

Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and report emergencies through CDA’s helpline numbers.

"We assure the public that our teams are working tirelessly to restore normal conditions," Randhawa added. The administration has deployed machinery and staff to high-risk zones, with officers supervising operations on-site.

Residents facing emergencies can contact CDA or district administration helplines for immediate assistance.

Recent Stories

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

1 minute ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

16 minutes ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

1 hour ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

1 hour ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

1 hour ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

2 hours ago
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan