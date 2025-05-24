Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), and district administration have launched a joint emergency operation following heavy rains and hailstorm in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The move comes on the directives of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa to ensure public safety and restore normalcy.

Field teams have been mobilized to clear fallen trees, debris, and other obstacles from major roads, while drainage systems are being monitored to prevent flooding.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, along with sanitation teams, is working round-the-clock to expedite cleanup efforts and maintain traffic flow.

Chairman Randhawa has issued strict instructions to prioritize citizens' convenience.

"All resources are being utilized to keep traffic moving, ensure cleanliness, and resolve drainage issues. Public safety is our top priority," he said.

Authorities are closely monitoring low-lying areas, underpasses, and stormwater drains to address blockages.

Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and report emergencies through CDA’s helpline numbers.

"We assure the public that our teams are working tirelessly to restore normal conditions," Randhawa added. The administration has deployed machinery and staff to high-risk zones, with officers supervising operations on-site.

Residents facing emergencies can contact CDA or district administration helplines for immediate assistance.