Islamabad Only Capital With Living Natural Habitat For Leopards: Amin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Islamabad only capital with living natural habitat for leopards: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Islamabad was probably the world's only unique city with a living natural habitat for leopards thriving within Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

In a tweet, the SAPM shared the video of the female resident leopard Shezadi (princess) caught on trap camera on Trail-6.

He said, "This is a video of the female resident leopard 'Shehzadee' caught on trap camera making mating calls last night near trail-6." Earlier, Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan tweeted a video showing two individuals venturing during dark hours into the National Park hence, becoming vulnerable to get encountered by the wildcat.

She urged the masses through tweeter to help identify the individuals, adding, "Please help us identify two individuals who violated guidelines that NO visitor should be on Trails 4 and 6 after sunset. They narrowly avoided encounter with leopard Shezadi at 6.20pm. After dark Margalla Hills belong to wildlife! Violators will be fined and jailed ?by the IWMB."The IWMB had also issued the guidelines for visitors to avoid entering the park after sunset after Shezadi was first saw on Trail-4.

The SAPM, earlier had called leopards as a symbol of healthy ecosystem and not a threat to human beings and urged the visitors to comply with the IWMB guidelines.

