Islamabad, other provinces police to participate in 75th independence day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police has invited the Police of other provinces to participate in the 75th independence day celebrations to be commenced from August 13.

An invitation letter was written in that regard following directions of Minister for Interior to celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

The special troops from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were arrived at Islamabad to conduct a flag march at public places.

The bands of all provinces will play national songs during the March in manifestation of provincial harmony and national unity.