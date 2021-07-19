UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Outraged After India's Alleged Admission For Keeping Pakistan On FATF Grey List

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:03 PM

Islamabad Outraged After India's Alleged Admission for Keeping Pakistan on FATF Grey List

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed indignation over India's alleged role and tacit admission in keeping Islamabad on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed indignation over India's alleged role and tacit admission in keeping Islamabad on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

News reports over the weekend indicated that India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to ensure that Pakistan was on the FATF grey list. Speaking to the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday, Jaishankar also reportedly said that "Pakistan's behaviour has changed ... because of pressure put by India by various measures.

"

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that India has politicized FATF. The recent Indian statement makes clear their malintent. Manipulating an important technical forum for narrow political designs against Pakistan is disgraceful but not surprising for the Modi Government," Qureshi tweeted.

Indo-Pakistani relations have been tense for the past decades over the disputed Kashmir region with numerous deadly stand-offs from both sides.

FATF was established in 1989 to set legal, regulatory and operational standards for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It is made up of 39 member states.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Islamabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi Money Sunday Financial Action Task Force From Government

Recent Stories

#JusticeforSaima trending top in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Initial Intra-Afghan Meeting May Be Considered as ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's Moon to skip Tokyo Games, ruling out sum ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, India to Hold INDRA Joint Naval Drills in ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus President Condemns Protesters Who Attacked ..

9 minutes ago

The Unveiling OF CAMON 17 From a Tech Guru’s POV ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.