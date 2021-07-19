Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed indignation over India's alleged role and tacit admission in keeping Islamabad on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed indignation over India's alleged role and tacit admission in keeping Islamabad on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

News reports over the weekend indicated that India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to ensure that Pakistan was on the FATF grey list. Speaking to the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday, Jaishankar also reportedly said that "Pakistan's behaviour has changed ... because of pressure put by India by various measures.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that India has politicized FATF. The recent Indian statement makes clear their malintent. Manipulating an important technical forum for narrow political designs against Pakistan is disgraceful but not surprising for the Modi Government," Qureshi tweeted.

Indo-Pakistani relations have been tense for the past decades over the disputed Kashmir region with numerous deadly stand-offs from both sides.

FATF was established in 1989 to set legal, regulatory and operational standards for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It is made up of 39 member states.