Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing boy with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Aabpara police in Islamabad acted swiftly to reunite a missing boy with his family within hours of receiving a missing persons report.

The quick and efficient work of the police team was praised by the boy's parents, who said they were grateful for the help.

The boy, identified as Mustafa Khan, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. His parents told police that he had gone out to play in the neighborhood and had not returned.

The police immediately launched an investigation and used technical and human resources to track down the boy. He was found safe and sound in a nearby park.

The boy's parents were overjoyed to be reunited with him and thanked the police for their quick work.

"We are very grateful to the police for finding our son," said the boy's father, Mohammad Khan. "They acted very quickly and did a great job." The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akber Nasir Khan, said that the safety of lives and property of the citizens is the police's prime responsibility.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to secure the city.

"We urge the citizens to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately," said the ICCPO. "We are always available to help them."