Islamabad police action against rash PSV drivers underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The crackdown of Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) is underway against drivers of heavy/PSV (Public Service Vehicles) operating in a dangerous manner.

During the current month, more than 1,000 traffic tickets have been issued, and over 270 vehicles have been impounded at various police stations.

"We, together, will ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property. There will be no leniency in taking strict legal action against drivers who endanger the lives and property of civilians," said Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Chief Traffic Officer of Islamabad.

"On the special orders of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akber Nasir Khan, a decision has been made to take further strict legal actions against PSV vehicles that violate traffic laws, especially heavy public service vehicles operating dangerous manner. During the current month, more than 1,000 vehicles have been issued traffic tickets, and over 270 vehicles have been impounded in various police stations for violating traffic laws and endangering the lives and property of citizens.

" "These drivers who repeatedly violate traffic laws and have their vehicles impounded will have their route permits canceled," he informed.

"To ensure the effective implementation of this legal action, the specially formed Special Squad by Islamabad Capital Police will be further strengthened with additional instructions." "The squad is responsible for carrying out operations on various highways and intersections in Islamabad, taking legal action against PSV vehicles violating traffic laws, and also taking strict actions against vehicles operating without fitness certificates." Chief Traffic Officer said, "He is closely monitoring this special initiative. Citizens can report complaints to the Islamabad Capital Police Help Line 15.""There will be no leniency in taking strict legal action against lawbreakers concerning the safety of human lives," he emphasized.