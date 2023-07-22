Open Menu

Islamabad Police Action Against Rash PSV Drivers Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Islamabad police action against rash PSV drivers underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The crackdown of Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) is underway against drivers of heavy/PSV (Public Service Vehicles) operating in a dangerous manner.

During the current month, more than 1,000 traffic tickets have been issued, and over 270 vehicles have been impounded at various police stations.

"We, together, will ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property. There will be no leniency in taking strict legal action against drivers who endanger the lives and property of civilians," said Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Chief Traffic Officer of Islamabad.

"On the special orders of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akber Nasir Khan, a decision has been made to take further strict legal actions against PSV vehicles that violate traffic laws, especially heavy public service vehicles operating dangerous manner. During the current month, more than 1,000 vehicles have been issued traffic tickets, and over 270 vehicles have been impounded in various police stations for violating traffic laws and endangering the lives and property of citizens.

" "These drivers who repeatedly violate traffic laws and have their vehicles impounded will have their route permits canceled," he informed.

"To ensure the effective implementation of this legal action, the specially formed Special Squad by Islamabad Capital Police will be further strengthened with additional instructions." "The squad is responsible for carrying out operations on various highways and intersections in Islamabad, taking legal action against PSV vehicles violating traffic laws, and also taking strict actions against vehicles operating without fitness certificates." Chief Traffic Officer said, "He is closely monitoring this special initiative. Citizens can report complaints to the Islamabad Capital Police Help Line 15.""There will be no leniency in taking strict legal action against lawbreakers concerning the safety of human lives," he emphasized.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic Nasir

Recent Stories

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

3 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

13 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

41 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

42 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan