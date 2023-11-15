Open Menu

Islamabad Police Actively Disseminate Public Awareness Messages In Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Islamabad police actively disseminate public awareness messages in last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) During the preceding month, the Islamabad Capital Police effectively delivered 130 awareness messages via its FM Radio 92.4, primarily focusing on enhancing awareness of traffic regulations.

The disseminated messages covered a spectrum of subjects, including pedestrian safety, zebra crossings, traffic signals, types of road signs, distinctions in lanes, and instructional videos elucidating parking laws, according to police sources.

Moreover, timely updates on traffic laws and road conditions are regularly communicated to citizens through FM radio channels.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), affirmed the police's commitment to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. He emphasized that there would be no tolerance for criminal elements disrupting public peace.

Citizens are encouraged to actively cooperate with the police, reporting any suspicious items or activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or through the ICT-15 app.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic Nasir Criminals All

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

26 minutes ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

34 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

14 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

14 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

14 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

14 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan