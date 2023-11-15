Islamabad police actively disseminate public awareness messages in last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) During the preceding month, the Islamabad Capital Police effectively delivered 130 awareness messages via its FM Radio 92.4, primarily focusing on enhancing awareness of traffic regulations.

The disseminated messages covered a spectrum of subjects, including pedestrian safety, zebra crossings, traffic signals, types of road signs, distinctions in lanes, and instructional videos elucidating parking laws, according to police sources.

Moreover, timely updates on traffic laws and road conditions are regularly communicated to citizens through FM radio channels.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), affirmed the police's commitment to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. He emphasized that there would be no tolerance for criminal elements disrupting public peace.

Citizens are encouraged to actively cooperate with the police, reporting any suspicious items or activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or through the ICT-15 app.