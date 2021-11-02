UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Adopt Digital System To Check Police Interaction With Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Islamabad police adopt digital system to check police interaction with citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have installed modern digital system to check interaction of policemen with citizens and ensure provision of best services to them.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman visited the digital control room set up to monitor overall police interaction with the complainants. He also had conversation with the complainants and asked about response of police. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah and Zonal SPs were also present during this visit of Islamabad police chief.

The offices of IGP and DIG (Operations) have been also given monitoring access to police stations through this system. Both the officials may interact with the complainants during their visit to police stations while AIG (Operations) has been directed to interact with complainants for an hour on daily basis.

The conversation among police officials and complainants would be recorded and to be maintained. This service would be extended in future at the offices of Zonal SPs and SDPOs. Moreover, latest cameras are also being installed at offices of Station House Officers (SHOs), Muharrars, front desks of police stations and uniforms of police guides.

IGP Islamabad said that purpose of this modern technology is to ensure effective policing and to check conduct of police officials with citizens. Such steps would also improve the image of the force while trust of citizens on police would also increase, he maintained.

