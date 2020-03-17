UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Adopts Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

Islamabad police adopts precautionary measures against Coronavirus

Islamabad police have adopted elaborate measures for safety to its personnel against coronavirus and also for the complainants visiting police stations to register their complaints, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar here on Tuesday

He said scanning of those visiting police stations would be made and they would be briefed about precautionary measures against this virus. All police officials would monitor arrangements made against it so that the personnel may accomplish their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Senior police officials are also monitoring the overall arrangements made to prevent policemen and visitors from the disease.

Your Thoughts and Comments

