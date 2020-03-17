Islamabad police adopts precautionary measures against Coronavirus

Islamabad police have adopted elaborate measures for safety to its personnel against coronavirus and also for the complainants visiting police stations to register their complaints, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have adopted elaborate measures for safety to its personnel against coronavirus and also for the complainants visiting police stations to register their complaints, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar here on Tuesday.

He said scanning of those visiting police stations would be made and they would be briefed about precautionary measures against this virus. All police officials would monitor arrangements made against it so that the personnel may accomplish their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Senior police officials are also monitoring the overall arrangements made to prevent policemen and visitors from the disease.