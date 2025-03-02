Islamabad Police, All Stakeholders On Same Page Over Ramadan Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police held meetings on Sunday with delegations of religious scholars, organizers, and peace committee members across the district to discuss security arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan.
A public relations officer told APP that the meetings aimed to enhance security measures and foster community cooperation in maintaining harmony, brotherhood, and peace throughout the sacred month.
He said religious scholars and clerics assured their full support in ensuring a peaceful environment, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in promoting religious tolerance.
He said participants engaged in discussions on safety measures for citizens and reiterated their commitment to making Islamabad a model of security during Ramadan.
He said religious leaders and peace committee members pledged their cooperation with the police to uphold law and order, ensuring a secure atmosphere for all worshipers and residents.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 liquor suppliers, 5 illegal arms owners nabbed6 minutes ago
-
PTI graph decreased in KP; PM launches histrionic Ramazan package: Engr Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
Political leaders, analysts express concern over ongoing wave of violence in KP6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police, all stakeholders on same page over Ramadan security6 minutes ago
-
5 drug peddlers held with over 5.5 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyred Constable Amjad16 minutes ago
-
Bani Police nab accused for bogus call on 1516 minutes ago
-
AJK PM criticizes irrational thinking mindsets for ulterior motives16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses sorrow on losses of precious lives in Quetta gas explosion16 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable & fruit markets in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
Promotion of cultural heritage among top priorities of govt: CM Bugti16 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police bust 2-member dacoits gang26 minutes ago