Islamabad police along with philanthropists distribute ration among poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad police officials in cooperation with philanthropists distributed ration among poor on Wednesday. SP (Saddar) Omar Khan, DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan themselves distributed food items among needy persons who are unable to meet their expenses.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that officials and jawans of Islamabad police are committed to serve citizens.

SP (Saddar) Omar Khan said that Islamabad police stand with people in this critical time and every personnel is performing duties with responsibility. He said that every possible effort would be made to help poor.