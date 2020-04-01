UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Along With Philanthropists Distribute Ration Among Poor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Islamabad police along with philanthropists distribute ration among poor

Islamabad police officials in cooperation with philanthropists distributed ration among poor on Wednesday. SP (Saddar) Omar Khan, DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan themselves distributed food items among needy persons who are unable to meet their expenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad police officials in cooperation with philanthropists distributed ration among poor on Wednesday. SP (Saddar) Omar Khan, DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan themselves distributed food items among needy persons who are unable to meet their expenses.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that officials and jawans of Islamabad police are committed to serve citizens.

SP (Saddar) Omar Khan said that Islamabad police stand with people in this critical time and every personnel is performing duties with responsibility. He said that every possible effort would be made to help poor.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Poor Saddar

Recent Stories

Use malaria drugs only for virus emergencies: EU a ..

2 minutes ago

Complete lockdown observed in Malakand

2 minutes ago

Poland's PGNiG Becomes Sole User of LNG Terminal i ..

2 minutes ago

Every 7th Employee in Finland Loses Job Due to COV ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Asks Foreign Minister to Help ..

14 minutes ago

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.