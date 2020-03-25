UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Appeal Citizens To Stay At Home

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Islamabad police appeal citizens to stay at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have appealed the citizens to stay at home for their own and other safety to avoid unnecessary movement.

The force has given slogan `Don't fear from Corona but fight with Corona' and asked to citizens to behave like a responsible citizens by staying at their homes.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, strict implementation is being ensured on the directions of district administration. Checking has been made strict at entry and exit points of the city and the entire process is being monitored by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed himself.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has also issued directions to the force to prevent from Coronavirus and additional contingent of police and Rangers have been deployed at exit and entry points of the city.

Pillion riding has been banned while movement towards Bhara Kahu has been completely sealed.

Islamabad police chief has directed all police officials to ensure strict implementations on the directions of district administration. Those sitting in parks are also being educated to stay at home while those involved in unnecessary movements are being sent back to their homes.

Section 144 is being implemented in the city and police is providing awareness to citizens as how to protect themselves against Coronavirus.

