Islamabad police apprehended wanted member of car lifter gang

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police's Tarnol station team has arrested a member of a car lifter gang, recovering a stolen vehicle valued at Rs 2.5 million from the suspect.

Acting upon the explicit directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, law enforcement in the capital city has escalated its efforts to eradicate criminal activities within the metropolis said a public relations officer.

Following these directives, the police team leveraged both technical expertise and human resources, ultimately resulting in the successful arrest of a high-profile car thief and the subsequent recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Ali. In the preliminary investigation, Ali confessed to his involvement in a multitude of car thefts spanning various areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and neighbouring districts.

Efforts to detain Ali's accomplices are currently underway, as numerous cases have already been registered against the apprehended individual. A thorough investigation into the matter is ongoing.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has further urged police officials to heighten their vigilance in order to combat car theft incidents plaguing the Federal capital.

Additionally, he made a plea to citizens, calling upon them to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. Dr. Khan emphasized that the implementation of community policing is essential to not only deter criminal activities but also to safeguard the lives and properties of the city's residents.

This significant development marks a step towards a safer and more secure Islamabad as authorities remain dedicated to combating criminal elements and ensuring the well-being of the community.