Islamabad Police apprehends assassin at large

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a murder case.

Two culprits including one assassin had been busted, besides recovering snatched mobile and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said in a press release issued here.

Special teams, constituted under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan, had conducted the operation and arrested the accused including Gul Agha s/o Sakhai resident of Jalalabad Afghanistan (PO) and Basit Ali s/o Rauf Ahmed resident of district Rawalpindi.

Cell phones and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition had also been recovered from them.

A case has been registered in Noon and Khanna stations against the nabbed persons. Further Investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the professional capabilities of police officials and asked them to take effective policing measures in their respective areas to curb the crimes.