Islamabad police arrange special course for investigation officers

(@imziishan)

Special investigation course to improve the skills of investigation officers of Islamabad police was underway and law experts were delivering lectures for their better understanding towards probing techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special investigation course to improve the skills of investigation officers of Islamabad police was underway and law experts were delivering lectures for their better understanding towards probing techniques.

This special course had been arranged following the directions of apex court and different representatives from Law and Justice Division were delivering lectures in this course.

District Attorney Mehfooz Ahmed Paracha delivered lecture on Wednesday about various investigation techniques and methods to collect and secure evidences.

He said that perpetrator of any crime could not escape if the police succeeded to conduct investigation and secure evidences properly.

He hoped that such lectures would improve the investigation skills of the Islamabad police force.