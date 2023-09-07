Islamabad Police arrest 11 outlaws

Islamabad police have intensified their crackdown on criminals, arresting 11 outlaws, including four professional beggars, in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have intensified their crackdown on criminals, arresting 11 outlaws, including four professional beggars, in the last 24 hours.

The arrests were made in different areas of the city, including Kohsar, Tarnol, Shams Colony, Phulgran, Shahzad Town, and Khanna police station limits.

The police also recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the arrested accused. The accused have been identified as Sajjad Masih, Shamir, Dawood, Umar Khan, Najeeb, Hamza Khalid, Yashwa Masih, and four others.

The police said that the crackdown against criminals was part of a special operation launched by the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan to ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens.

The ICCPO has directed all senior officials to take effective measures to curb crime in the city.

He asked the public to cooperate with the police by providing information about any suspicious activity.

The arrest of 11 outlaws was a major success for the Islamabad police and a sign that the crackdown against criminals was having a positive impact.

The police are committed to making Islamabad a safe city for everyone.