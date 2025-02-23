Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest 11 Suspects, Seize Drugs & Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 individuals involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and illegal possession of weapons, during a series of operations across the Federal capital recovered narcotics and firearms from the suspects, on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Khanna, Lohi Bher, Phulgran, Industrial Area and Bhara Kahu police teams took legal action against accused involved in different criminal activities.

He said police teams arrested 04 accused and recovered 5150 grams heroin, 5250 grams Hashish and one rifle along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, 07 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

