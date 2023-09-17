Islamabad Police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, liquor and weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 13 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city, a public relations officer said on Sunday.

Acting on the directives, the Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Muhammad and recovered 1100 grams heroin from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Javed Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Adnan Ali and Sajid and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 560 gram hashish from their possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Tariq Khan and recovered 180 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Tariq Jamil and recovered 1210 gram hashish from his possession. The Khana police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Hamid and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Ishaq Ismail and recovered 20 liters liquor from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested two accused namely Abdul Raheem and Qasim Khan involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Nazar Rehman and recovered 120 gram heroin from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Adeel Saeed and Mian Ehatisham and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 1210 gram hashish from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and further investigations were underway.