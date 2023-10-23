Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest 131 Absconders During Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Islamabad police arrest 131 absconders during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Islamabad Police have arrested 31 absconders involved in serious crimes over the last week and further accelerated the efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements.

The police said that this achievement was a result of the dedicated efforts of the police force and the special tasks assigned to senior officials to capture proclaimed offenders and absconders associated with major criminal activities.

Under the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, various police stations including Aabpara, Secretariat, Kohsar, Margalla, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Sangjani, Shalimar, Ramna, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Koral, Kirpa, Sihala, and Lohi Bher were actively involved in the crackdown.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime within the city.

He further assured that individuals engaged in serious crimes and unlawful activities would face strong and decisive action.

The safety and security of the citizens, along with the protection of their property, remain the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company Bani Nasir Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

21 minutes ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

23 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

44 minutes ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

4 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

12 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

15 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan