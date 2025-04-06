Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest 15 Criminals, Eight Involved In Heinous Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday arrested 15 criminals, including eight suspects allegedly involved in heinous crimes, during separate operations across the Federal capital.

An official told APP that the crackdown was carried out under the special direction of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens and maintain peace in the city.

He said police teams from Koral, Aabpara, Sangjani, and Bhara Kahu police stations arrested eight suspects and recovered 1,250 grams of hashish, 290 grams of ice (methamphetamine), five liters of liquor, three pistols of different bores, and a rifle along with ammunition from their possession.

He said cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

He said during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and court absconders, eight wanted criminals were also arrested.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that the Islamabad Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the public and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the city.

He said ensuring the safety of citizens remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

More Stories From Pakistan