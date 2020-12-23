Islamabad police arrest 1756 drug pushers this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad police have arrested 1756 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics

Following directions and guidance of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a police official said renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

Islamabad police, he said, launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers. A total of 1756 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 1641 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 571.835 kilogram hashish, 171.

076 kilogram heroin, 10.515 kilogram opium, 2.293 gram ice, 271 gram cocaine and 20,284 wine/liquor bottles.

Police also held four persons involved in supplying narcotics at educational institutions and recovered 2.120 kilogram hashish, 1.140 kilogram heroin and 115 gram ice from them.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed appreciated it saying that it was prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would in this regard.

DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated. He said utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.

