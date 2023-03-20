Islamabad police arrest 198 persons for involvement in violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 198 persons for their alleged involvement in vandalism, attack on police and damaging official property during the hearing of Imran Khan here in Toshakhana case on March 18.

According to the spokesperson of Islamabad police, raids are being conducted to ensure more arrests of those persons involved in violent activities and chaos. However, he said that Islamabad Police did not arrest any child below 10 years of age.

A systematic propaganda campaign is being conducted on social media against the Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies, the spokesman added.

The process of identification of all the accused involved in violence is underway with the help of cameras.

Islamabad police have registered cases in police station CTD and Golra on violent incidents in which 58 policemen were injured.

Four police vehicles and 25 motorbikes were burnt while nine vehicles were vandalized. Police spokespersons said that all miscreants involved in the violent acts will be brought to justice.

The police are performing their duties within the ambit of the law, he said adding that hateful propaganda is being spread to prevent police officers from their legal duties.

Law is equal for all and there would be no discrimination against anyone, the spokesman said and appealed to parents to keep their young children away from crowds.