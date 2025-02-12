Islamabad Police Arrest 23 Criminals, Seize Drugs & Illegal Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Islamabad capital police apprehended 23 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, on Wednesday.
A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Karachi Company, Tarnol, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Noon, Khanna, Kirpa, Sihala, Humak, Phulgran, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
He said the police team arrested 18 accused and recovered 2,310 grams hashish, 1,018 grams heroin, 523 grams ice and 11 pistols from their possession.
Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
