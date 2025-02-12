Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest 23 Criminals, Seize Drugs & Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Islamabad Police arrest 23 criminals, Seize Drugs & illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Islamabad capital police apprehended 23 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Karachi Company, Tarnol, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Noon, Khanna, Kirpa, Sihala, Humak, Phulgran, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team arrested 18 accused and recovered 2,310 grams hashish, 1,018 grams heroin, 523 grams ice and 11 pistols from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

13 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

28 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

43 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

1 hour ago
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

1 hour ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

1 hour ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan