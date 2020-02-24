Islamabad Police arrest 48 criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 48 culprits during last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Monday said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against anti-social elements.

Owing these efforts, on tip off, SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Umer Khan constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Police Station Tarnol, Arshad Ali, Sub-Inspector Tipu sultan along others arrested Altaf Hussain and recovered weapons and car from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Mohib-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Kohsar police arrested an outlaw Sheraz Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Gul sher, Shahzad Mir and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested accused Muhammad Irshad and recovered 1.040 kilogram hashish from him, while police also arrested two accused Hamza and Bilal and recovered fake Currency note from their possession.

Ramana police arrested accused Nasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Sandal Ejaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested Muhammad Sadique and recovered two bottle wine from .

Khanna police arrested Fazal Haq and recovered kites from him.

Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Sharif and recovered 2.700 kilogram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested 3 accused including Zaheer, Saeed and Ehtsham and recovered kites from their possession.

Lohibher police arrested two accused Aqib Qayyum and Muhammad Tufail and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, the police nabbed 31 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that anti-social element would be curbed and those backing the drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He further emphasized that the campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.