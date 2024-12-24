Islamabad Police arrest 5 accused in ongoing crackdown on Sheesha Cafés

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Police Kohsar police team arrested 5 individuals during an ongoing crackdown on illegal sheesha cafés in the city on Tuesday. Hookah and flavors were recovered from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP that Islamabad Police intensified crackdown against the sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city.

In this regard, the Kohsar police station team apprehended 05 accused during the crackdown against sheesha cafes.

Police team also recovered hookah and flavors from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

