Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Islamabad Police arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and absconders involved in heinous crimes, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, on the special directives of Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, an operation was underway in Islamabad to arrest absconders and target offenders involved in heinous and property crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad Police teams arrested six absconders and target offenders during the last 24 hours, he added.