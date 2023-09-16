Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest Accused In Blind Murder Of Retired Police Constable

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Islamabad Capital Police have arrested an accused involved in the blind murder of a retired police constable and recovered a stolen car from his possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have arrested an accused involved in the blind murder of a retired police constable and recovered a stolen car from his possession.

According to the details, on September 8, 2023, the Secretariat police station received an application from a citizen named Hameed Ullah, who stated that his elder brother, Haji Muhammad Aslam, was shot dead by an unknown accused and his car, mobile phone, cash, and licensed weapon were stolen, Public public relations officer said on Saturday.

Upon receiving the application, the Secretariat police team registered a FIR and formed a special investigation team. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods to arrest the accused, Abdul Qayoum, and recover the stolen car from his possession.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to effectively crack down on criminals and ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens as a priority.

He said that Islamabad Capital Police was adopting a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and that the accused involved in them would be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

Dr. Khan appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements.

This is a significant development in the case, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Islamabad Capital Police. The arrest of the accused will bring relief to the family of the victim and help deter future crimes.

