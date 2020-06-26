Islamabad Police arrest alleged killers of cops during search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Operational Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in `Dhok Qureshian' area of Golra police station on wee hours of Friday and nabbed two Afghan nationals involved in killing of two policemen after firing at a police picket on May 26 this year.

On a tip off, Islamabad Operational police and CTD conducted joint operation at `Dhok Qureshian' area in Golra police area.

During this operation, some persons started firing at police teams following which policemen promptly responded and succeeded to arrest two persons while their two other accomplices managed to escape under cover of firing and taking advantage of darkness. The nabbed persons have been identified as Sajjad alias Chocho s/o Nosherwan and Nur Muhammad alias Nurme s/o Multan Khan.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this overall performance of police teams. It is to mention that Assistant Sub-Inspectors Mohsin Zafar and Sajjad were shot dead by unidentified persons when they started checking at Chungi No. 26 on May 26, 2020 after receiving wireless call about some crime incidents in Rawalpindi area.

These policemen succeeded to intercept some persons and tried to check their bag following which they opened fire on policemen resulting their death.

After this incident, IGP Islamabad directed DIG (Operations) to ensure arrests of criminals and three teams were constituted which included SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad Butar, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk, DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan, SHO (CTD) Fiaz Ranjha, Inspector Shamas ul Akbar and other police officials. These teams investigated about the case on technical grounds and succeeded to arrest two culprits after joint operation.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to murder two policemen at Chungi No, 26 on May 26, 2020 and of opening fire at policemen performing duties near Carriage Factory on IJP road resulting death of two policemen Sagheer Haider Saqlain, Khurram Shehzad and injuries to cop Jehanzeb. They have confessed to commit several dacoities in areas of twin cities and further investigation is underway from them. Raids are being conducted to ensure arrest of absconding criminals.

IGP Islamabad has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police teams.