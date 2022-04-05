Islamabad Police arrest around 1902 suspects in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 1902 outlaws over the past 30 days and recovered stolen items worth more than Rs90.8 million, including 41 cars and 57 motorbikes from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 1902 outlaws over the past 30 days and recovered stolen items worth more than Rs90.8 million, including 41 cars and 57 motorbikes from them.

Islamabad police continued crackdown on criminal elements along with security and law and order duties to reduce crime in the Federal capital, said SSP operations Faisal Kamran while issuing monthly report of the department.

He claimed that due to sincere efforts of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus and effective strategy, the federal capital had witnessed a significant decline in crime rate.

According to report, the department had arrested 52 suspects of 20 gangs involved in crimes of serious nature.

Some 79 suspects were nabbed after registering 67 cases in a special crackdown against drug trafficking.

The authority also recovered 18.741 grams of hashish, 22,133 grams of heroin, 211 grams of Ice and 447 bottles of liquor from their possession.

During the operations against illegal weapons, 139 suspects were arrested and 125 cases were registered, recovering 10 kalashnikov, 101 pistols, 128 daggers and 816 rounds.

Similarly, in other operations, 367 beggars were arrested, including four contractors.

It also arrested 175 proclaimed offenders in March.

During crackdown against land mafia, 46 people were sent to jail.

The federal capital police along with law enforcement agencies conducted 23 search operations across the district.

In addition to operations against criminal elements, the force during the past month performed duties in some 170 security and law and order events in the district.

Likewise the personnel performed duties during Australian cricket Team visit to Pakistan, large political gatherings including nine religious, seven political, 22 protests and rallies.

Moreover, one foreign delegation, two National Assembly and Senate events, three VVIP movements, 18 law and order events, 30 functions and 75 other events were provided security.

The force performed well during all three major events including political party long Marches, rallies and 23rd March parade.