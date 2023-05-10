Islamabad Police arrest Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to the spokesman of police, Umar and other PTI leadership were preparing a plea to file in the IHC seeking a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan who had been arrested.

He said Umar was arrested in two cases registered against him and other PTI leaders, following protests that occurred after Imran Khan's arrest.

Trees were being set on fire by PTI violent workers and government property was also damaged by them, he added.

The spokesman said the protesters were throwing petrol bombs and stones on commuters.

The police also requested the commuters to choose safe route for travels.

Srinagar Highway was partially closed at G-11 and the police has requested the residents to choose an alternate route for traveling.