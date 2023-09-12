Islamabad Police arrest car lifter, recover stolen vehicle

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) on Tuesday arrested a wanted member of a car lifter gang and recovered a stolen vehicle worth Rs 3.5 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) on Tuesday arrested a wanted member of a car lifter gang and recovered a stolen vehicle worth Rs 3.5 million.

The police spokesman said the accused, Aurangzeb, was arrested in Tarnol area on the basis of technical and human intelligence.

The accused was a habitual offender and had been involved in numerous car-lifting incidents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts.

He was arrested after the police received a tip-off about his whereabouts. The police also recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

The ICP has intensified its crackdown against car-lifting gangs in the Federal capital.

In recent months, the police have arrested several members of car lifter gangs and recovered stolen vehicles.

The ICP was also working to improve coordination with other law enforcement agencies to curb car-lifting incidents, while the police were also appealing to the public to cooperate with them in their fight against crime.

The ICP urged the citizens if anyone has any information about car-lifting activities, please contact the police, your information could help to prevent a crime and bring criminals to justice.