Islamabad Police Arrest Criminal Involved In Firing At Police Team

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Islamabad police arrest criminal involved in firing at police team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested a criminal involved in injuring two policemen after firing during dacoity attempt in area of Ramana police station last week.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that three dacoits stormed in the house at Ramana police area on June 26, 2021 following which police team reached the spot.

The dacoits started firing on policemen resultantly two cops Muhammad Saqlain and Muhammad Arshad got injured.

However, the police managed to arrest two accused identified as Shakaz Baig and Shehram Asghar. The third accused identified as Tabassam managed to escape but a police team managed to arrest him after week long effort.

DIG (Operations) highlighted the achievements of police and expressed commitment to eradicate crime from the society.

