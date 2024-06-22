Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest Decoits

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Islamabad Police arrest decoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Islamabad police arrested two decoits on Saturday who were involved in the snatching of mobiles and other valuable items in the vicinity of Shalimar Police Station.

According to a private news channel, Police said during their routine duty checkup, they had arrested two decoits, identified as Imran Masood and Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, both of whom were involved in several crimes and robberies.

Police had also seized thirteen costly mobile phones, weapons and a motorcycle that were used in several crimes.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile

Recent Stories

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

28 minutes ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

15 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

15 hours ago
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

15 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

15 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

15 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

15 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan