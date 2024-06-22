Islamabad Police Arrest Decoits
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Islamabad police arrested two decoits on Saturday who were involved in the snatching of mobiles and other valuable items in the vicinity of Shalimar Police Station.
According to a private news channel, Police said during their routine duty checkup, they had arrested two decoits, identified as Imran Masood and Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, both of whom were involved in several crimes and robberies.
Police had also seized thirteen costly mobile phones, weapons and a motorcycle that were used in several crimes.
