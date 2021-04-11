UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Arrest Four Suspected Robbers

Sun 11th April 2021

Islamabad Police arrest four suspected robbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police arrested four accused on the charges of robbing and looting people in Federal capital and other cities of Punjab.

Leader of these accused robbers, identified as Waseem, has been arrested as well, the investigation officer said here on Sunday.

"We found Rs1.

3 million, jewellery and cash from them," the investigating officer informed.

The police have impounded the car of suspected persons and registered a first information report at the Bani Gala police station.

"The culprits have confessed over 40 robberies across Islamabad and Punjab," the officer said, adding that further investigations was under way.

