Police say Shafiq ur Rehman and Irshad were displaying banners and inciting people in Islamabad to take part in Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) In order to stop Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from launching Azadi March, Islamabad Police arrested two of its workers and recovered banners and other things from their custody, the reports said.

Islamabad Police arrested Shafiq ur Rehman and Muhammad Irshad over charges of inciting other people to take part in the JUI-F's Azadi March to be held at the end of this month. The accused breached Section 144 that was imposed earlier by the local administration to bar the JUI-F workers from gathering and staging any protest in the capital. According reports, some workers ran away soon after they saw police coming to them to arrest them.

The police said that the workers were busy in displaying banners and posters of the JUI-F in different areas of the capital and had been provoking people against the government to take part in the Azadi March.

On other hand, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had rejected all the reports that his party leaders were going to hold talks with the government. The reports said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that Oppositions' Rehbar Committee would decide talks with the governemnt. Maulana Fazl also barred his party's delegation from meeting Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Earlier, the JUI-F Chief had allowed his party’s secretary general and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to meet the Senate chairman, who as a member of the government negotiating team, had contacted him over telephone and sought a meeting.

The Rehbar Committee which have representation of all major opposition parties will meet today at the residence of its convener and JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani in Islamabad to make a decision that whether they should hold talks with the government team or not.

Sadiq Sanjrani contacted Maulana Haideri hours after the two members of the government team made another request to the opposition to come to the negotiation table. JUI-F had already made it clear that they would only talk to the government after Prime Minister Khan tendered his resignation. However, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, the head of the government negotiating team, rejected the demand.JUI-F Chief fixed Oct 27 to launch protest agaist the government but later deferred it till Oct 31, stating that they would only bring out rallies on Oct 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who would be observing a black day all over the world against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

It may also be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief has not made yet clear that for which purpose he was launching ‘Azadi March’ against the government .