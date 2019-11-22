Islamabad Police arrest online fraudsters selling fake jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Crime Investigation Agency ( CIA ) of Islamabad Police has arrested three persons of a gang involved in online offer of jobs to people and later fleecing money from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA police team under supervision of DSP Hakim Khan succeeded to arrest three persons who used to offer jobs to people through a website and later fleece money from them.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Farooq, Waseem alias Babar and Yasir Imran.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to review profile of people through various online sources and fleece money after offering jobs to them through their own website.

They admitted to cheat people mostly belonging to Islamabad and Lahore while efforts are underway to nab ring leader of this gang Shahid Saeed and their other accomplices.

Moreover, CIA police nabbed a bootlegger from sector I-8 and recovered 24 wine bottles from him. Case has been registered against him at Industrial area police station and further investigation is underway from him.